Matrix Service (MTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

MTRX stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a PE ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.07. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $40,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $452,087 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 2,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $63,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 40.8% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 232.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

