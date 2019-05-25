Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/mason-street-advisors-llc-has-1-99-million-position-in-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.