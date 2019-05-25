Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIX opened at $51.24 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

