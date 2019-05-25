Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 413,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of KR opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In other news, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

