Mark L. Barkley Sells 5,000 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

MFSF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

