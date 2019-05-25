Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,888,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,460,000 after buying an additional 170,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 135,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
BFAM opened at $136.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $56,593.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $466,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
