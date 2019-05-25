Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,888,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,460,000 after buying an additional 170,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 135,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $136.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $56,593.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $466,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

