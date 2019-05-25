Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,572,000 after buying an additional 1,037,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,598,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,848,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,907 shares of company stock worth $2,754,352. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCFS opened at $95.34 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

