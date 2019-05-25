Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $324,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 475,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,592. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $324,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-324000-in-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.