Magnum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Magnum has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,809.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00432740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.01151573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00142543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

