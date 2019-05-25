Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,608 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,261 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

LPX opened at $22.94 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

