Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,185,503. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

NYSE:LMT opened at $338.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

