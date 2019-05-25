Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $907,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

