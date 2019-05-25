Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $62,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $500,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.11 and a beta of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

