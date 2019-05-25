Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Director Sells $277,750.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1347 Investors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,801,694.55.

LMB stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. Limbach Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMB. Roth Capital upgraded Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/limbach-holdings-inc-lmb-director-sells-277750-00-in-stock.html.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.