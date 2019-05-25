Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Given $55.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,003,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,872 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $59,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $55,270,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,170,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925,302 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

