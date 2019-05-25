Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $683,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $683,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/laurion-capital-management-lp-invests-683000-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar.html.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.