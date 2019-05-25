Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.