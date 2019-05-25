Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,541 IDEX Co. (IEX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $152.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,430. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.
In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $2,382,490.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $1,649,373.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,820 shares of company stock worth $17,704,940 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.10.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.