L Brands Inc (LB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 2,272.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610,714 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $24.84 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

