Kohl’s (KSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kohl's shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Pressure on the stock increased after it posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, this marked Kohl’s first earnings and revenue miss in a long time. Comps also broke the strong trend owing to adverse weather condition, weak home category sales and not so productive promotions amid intense competition. The company expects the softness to continue in the second quarter. These hurdles and expected tariff impacts compelled management to slash its outlook. Nonetheless, Kohl’s is on track to improve sales in the second half of the fiscal on the back of the Amazon Returns program and other sales-driving endeavors. Also, the company’s inventory management efforts should cushion gross margin.”

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.