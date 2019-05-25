KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLF opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,967.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $273,630. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.