Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Harris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harris by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harris by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Harris by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harris by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

In related news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Harris stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

