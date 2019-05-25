Kevin A. Denuccio Buys 33,500 Shares of Calix Inc (CALX) Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $221,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,986.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calix stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.52. Calix Inc has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 54.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

