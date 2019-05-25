Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €6.20 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.28 ($6.14).

CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €9.10 ($10.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

