Kellogg (K) Receives $62.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.56 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,851,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

