Keller Group plc (KLR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.90 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 709 ($9.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keller Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,357 ($17.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keller Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 872.33 ($11.40).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

