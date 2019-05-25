Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,068 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

