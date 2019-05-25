JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $100.87 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 3,091.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $100,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

BMV:IEI opened at $123.80 on Friday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,994.28 and a twelve month high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

