JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 856,956 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 749.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $89,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 856,956 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-856956-shares-of-liberty-broadband-corp-series-c-lbrdk.html.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 261.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.