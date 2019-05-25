JCDecaux (JCDXF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

