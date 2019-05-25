Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $225,000 Position in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TopBuild by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

TopBuild stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,929.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,237,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,906.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,565 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

