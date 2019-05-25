Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Brendan Ohalloran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,481.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,020 shares of company stock worth $27,147.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-537000-holdings-in-bar-harbor-bankshares-bhb.html.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.