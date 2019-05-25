iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 724.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/ishares-silver-trust-slv-shares-bought-by-ifg-advisory-llc.html.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.