iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,741,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,367,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,539,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after buying an additional 2,605,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after buying an additional 8,277,894 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after buying an additional 2,146,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-stake-decreased-by-jones-financial-companies-lllp.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.