iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Lessened by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $59.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

