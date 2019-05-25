IQE (IQE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.26 million and a PE ratio of 702.50. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.30 ($1.68).
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
