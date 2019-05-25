Invesque Inc (IVQ.U) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of IVQ.U traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,245 shares. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

