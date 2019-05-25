Intuit (INTU) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.40.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,653. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.