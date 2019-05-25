International Money Express (IMXI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

International Money Express stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.22 million and a PE ratio of -272.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 102.6% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 510,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 258,512 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.6% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,222,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1,845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

