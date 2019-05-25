InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

