Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 53,166 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 57,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 53,166 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-ceo-jeffrey-c-sprecher-sells-53166-shares.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.