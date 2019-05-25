Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $44.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/intel-co-intc-holdings-trimmed-by-ls-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.