Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Short Interest Up 37.9% in April

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,940 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 564,202 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.76. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.81 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 584,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

