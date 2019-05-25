Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,976,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,817,536. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.25 and a beta of 3.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

