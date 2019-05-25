Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) SVP Sells 623 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 750,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

