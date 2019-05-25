Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Sells 27,071 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $595,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ARWR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 2.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
