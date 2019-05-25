Insider Buying: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLXE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,727. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLXE. ValuEngine downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on KLX Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

