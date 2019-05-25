Insider Buying: JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Laurence Magnus acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,107.15).
MATE stock opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.21) on Friday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
