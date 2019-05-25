Insider Buying: Empired Ltd (EPD) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) insider John Bardwell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$17,875.00 ($12,677.30).

Shares of ASX EPD remained flat at $A$0.27 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 213,773 shares. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Empired Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of A$0.57 ($0.40).

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

