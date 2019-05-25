Inseego Corp (INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.59. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

